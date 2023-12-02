Ottumwa Salvation Army's uncertain future is affecting their Red Kettle Drive

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive is full speed ahead, across the country, this holiday season. The chapter in Ottumwa has been here for over 100 years, but over the last few years, their presence has diminished. Mayor Rick Johnson, spoke to us via phone and said the Ottumwa Salvation Army has been virtually inactive for most of 2022 and 2023. In last year’s Red Kettle Drive, Mayor Johnson and a handful of others volunteered to collect red kettle donations.

While out collecting donations, Johnson recalls shoppers being reluctant. Shoppers were asking questions about the Salvation Army’s recent involvement with the City of Ottumwa and where donations were going. Last year’s Red Kettle Drive raised $18,000 of their $30,000 goal. Justin Longcoy, based out of Omaha, NE, oversees the Ottumwa branch, as well as several others, as their director. He told KYOU an average local Red Kettle Drive can bring in $30,000 to $40,000.

Russell Weeks is the Chairman at the Ottumwa Branch. He is a volunteer and is one of the only active members of the Salvation Army in Ottumwa. Weeks told us that he works overnights for his main source of income and doesn’t receive any earnings from the Salvation Army. Mayor Johnson said, it didn’t make much sense for one of the poorest counties in Iowa to not have any paid positions. Running a program like the Salvation Army is a full-time job and especially difficult if you are working overnights full-time like Weeks.

Longcoy told us that Weeks was supposed to be organizing the 2023 Red Kettle Drive back in the fall. Weeks contacted KYOU during the week of Thanksgiving to help recruit bell ringing volunteers. During that conversation Weeks mentioned how he was severely ill for the two weeks before he called us, so he was significantly behind on the scheduling for the Red Kettle Drive. This year’s goal for the drive was reported by Weeks as $60,000.

As of Thursday, November 30, the Red Kettle Drive had collected $900 of their $60,000 goal. When I spoke with Longcoy and told him about the $60,000 goal, he wasn’t aware of that number. Longcoy went on to tell me that their current location on Main Street in Ottumwa cost around $800 to $1000 a month to keep open. Per year, that would be around $10,800. Weeks told me that the funds from the Kettle Drive pays for the building, then 10% goes to Salvation Army International, and the rest stays in Ottumwa to serve the community.

To do the math that leaves $5,400 to give back to the community of Ottumwa. Weeks and Longcoy confirmed that the Salvation Army can write vouchers to help people with their utility bills. They won’t pay for the whole bill, but they will assist with a portion of it. Those vouchers go to individuals that contact the Salvation Army and beyond that, there is minimal community involvement. Weeks told me they have housed people during the summer for a place to cool off and handed out coffee and hot cocoa before the Oktoberfest parade in Ottumwa.

Longcoy told me his goal is to restore the presence of the Salvation Army in Ottumwa. Since Longcoy began overseeing the Ottumwa chapter, in September 2022, they have been trying to find their niche in the community. They will continue to raise money in their Red Kettle Drive and are still looking for volunteers to bell-ring.

Any inquires for Volunteering can be sent to Russell Weeks at 641-208-4439. Online donation and further information on this Ottumwa chapter can be found at this link.

