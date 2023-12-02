Rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a gray morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s. Flurries and drizzle will be possible across our area today. Highs this afternoon will be upper 30s. Rain and snow showers will be possible late this afternoon and through the overnight hours. Lingering flurries could continue into Sunday morning. Therefore, be cautious on roads Saturday night and Sunday, especially on untreated areas, bridges, and overpasses. After the snow exits the area we’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

After Sunday we’ll have some clouds and some sunshine Monday through Friday with gradually rising high temperatures. Highs in the 50s are expected by Thursday.

