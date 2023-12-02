Rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning

Rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a gray morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s. Flurries and drizzle will be possible across our area today. Highs this afternoon will be upper 30s. Rain and snow showers will be possible late this afternoon and through the overnight hours. Lingering flurries could continue into Sunday morning. Therefore, be cautious on roads Saturday night and Sunday, especially on untreated areas, bridges, and overpasses. After the snow exits the area we’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

After Sunday we’ll have some clouds and some sunshine Monday through Friday with gradually rising high temperatures. Highs in the 50s are expected by Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Friday morning.
Slick roads possible Friday morning as wintry precipitation returns
A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky.
2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating
Oskaloosa to Ottumwa and back.
Man running from Oskaloosa to Ottumwa to raise money for pediatric cancer
DNR asks for help researching chronic wasting disease in deer
A homeowner is planning to take a dispute over his lawn to court.
Homeowner ordered to cut native plants in yard down: ‘I was in tears’

Latest News

Rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning
Rain and snow showers Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning
Some light snow is possible tonight.
Rain and snow possible at times this weekend
Some light snow is possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Precipitation is possible at times today.
Rain with some snow mixed in likely, at times, for Friday