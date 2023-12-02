Weekend Travel Forecast

Weekend Travel Forecast
Weekend Travel Forecast
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Rain and snow showers are possible across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri beginning on Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday morning. Rain and snow are forecasted to enter our Northern Missouri counties between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and move north until the precipitation encompasses the region by 6:00 p.m. Both the rain and snow showers will likely continue through the morning hours with a few flurries lingering on Sunday morning. The flurries should gradually come to an end by late morning. A trace to 2 inches of snowfall accumulation is in the forecast.

Due to the potential snow, slick spots will be possible on roadways. Therefore, it will be important to be cautious if you have to drive anywhere on Saturday night or Sunday morning. This will be especially true on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses.

