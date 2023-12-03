$25,000 lottery prize won by Ottumwa Woman

By Ottumwa Courier
Dec. 3, 2023
OTTUMWA, Iowa (OTTUMWA COURIER) - A $25,000 lottery prize was won by Bridgett Michel, a woman from Ottumwa, the Ottumwa Courier reported. She won the 6th prize of $25,000 in the $500,000 Ca$H scratch game. Michel bought the ticket at BP 1147 N. Jefferson Street in Ottumwa. She received the prize at a lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa.

The $500,000 CA$H scratch game costs $50 to play. Players can win between $500,000 and $50. In the game, there are only 12 top prizes of $500,000 and 12 $25,000 prizes.

