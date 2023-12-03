Iowa struggles on offense, and with turnovers, loses to Michigan 26-0 in Big Ten Championship game

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill fumbles as he is hit by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil...
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill fumbles as he is hit by Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KCRG) - Iowa needed a perfect or near-perfect performance to have a shot at taking down unbeaten Michigan, and the Hawkeyes made too many mistakes to catch the No. 2 Wolverines, falling 26-0.

A deep punt return and a fumble recovery set up Michigan’s two touchdown drives. Though they had difficult task, the No. 18 Hawkeyes were stout on defense, allowing 213 total yards, and never yielding a touchdown drive of more than six yards.

Iowa’s offense turned the ball over three times and failed on all three of their fourth down opportunities.

Iowa held Michigan to a field goal on the Wolverines’ opening drive, which went 13 plays. The Wolverines converted on a 4th and 7 from Iowa’s 37-yard line on the drive.

A Semaj Morgan 87-yard punt return spurred the Michigan momentum. The Wolverines scored got into the end zone two plays later.

Iowa appeared to be gaining momentum late in the second quarter, but Jaziun Patterson fumbled the ball at the Michigan 29 yard line. The Wolverines did not capitalize, and punted three plays later.

Iowa took some momentum into the halftime locker room when a Logan Lee sack ended the second quarter.

Michigan was the benefit of an overturned call, getting another short field and another touchdown. Deacon Hill fumbled the ball inside the Iowa 20-yard line on a play originally ruled an incomplete pass.

Iowa’s longest drive, which produced a promising 31 yards on eight plays, ended with a turnover on downs on the Michigan 44.

Iowa’s offense never found any semblance of rhythm. No drive lasted for longer than five minutes.

With the loss, Iowa falls to 10-3 and awaits their upcoming bowl game.

