Morning snow impacts travel conditions

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Scattered snow showers are still falling across parts of Southern Iowa this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. Be careful on the roads this morning and watch for slick spots. The snow will gradually come to an end and exit our area by late morning. After the snow ends, this afternoon we’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs reaching the low 40s. Overnight we’ll have isolated to scattered rain showers with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s.

Monday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. However, a round of isolated to scattered rain and snow showers will be possible Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Warmer air is forecasted to enter the Midwest for the end of the week, allowing high temperatures to rise into the 50s for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers are also possible on Friday.

