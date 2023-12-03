Precipitation Chances Continue This Evening

Precip chances are in the forecast evening. Details here.
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing a dreary day across Southeastern Iowa with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, precipitation chances will start to pick up throughout the evening and overnight hours.

The snow will exit as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours.

After it exits, we will stay partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures going back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The trend of upper 30s and low 40s continues for Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday before we go back up into the upper 40s and low 50s for Thursday and Friday of next week.

Right now, the next best chance of precipitation looks to be next weekend. Enjoy your evening.

Tonight: Variable clouds with snow showers. Areas of dense fog. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%.

LOW: 31

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 42

Tom. Night: Considerable cloudiness. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 26

Monday: Mainly cloudy. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 30

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 47 LOW: 23

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

Saturday: Showers

HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

Sunday: Rain/Snow Showers

HIGH: 41 LOW: 33

