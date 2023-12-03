Refugee women empowered by an Iowa nonprofit’s new program

Refugee women empowered an Iowa nonprofit's new program
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) -For many people, a new job can be a challenge, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported. A language barrier adds to the challenge. Yasamin Ibrahimi is from Afghanistan and has been in Iowa since 2021.

Over the last month, Geeta Rahmani has been Ibrahimi’s mentor, teaching her in their mother tongue how to work at Goodwill.

Yasamin is the first participant in Goodwill’s Refugee Employment Skills program.

“I can’t imagine what it’d be like coming to a whole new country and trying to navigate and figure out how to live in this world, how to find a job, how to be successful. So anytime Goodwill could be a solution like that, it’s over the moon for us,” said Mary Hunter, President and CEO of Goodwill of Central Iowa.

The goal is to empower refugees.

“Engage them and help them find employment and make it purposeful for them, is purposeful for us,” said Hunter.

In this six-week training, Ibrahimi will learn other skills such as teamwork and communication.

Yasamin is proof that even though employment is a journey, language, and cultural differences are not barriers to success.

Goodwill is looking for two more people to join this skills program. The applicant must be at least 18 years old and must be a woman refugee from Afghanistan.

