Cool start to the week, warm-up on the way later on

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will surge later in this week with relatively quiet weather in the meantime.

Today starts off with a little bit of light fog in parts of the area, though a few denser patches are possible, too. With a mix of sun and clouds through the day, temperatures will be slow to climb into the low 40s for highs.

Clouds build a bit more later today as a fast-moving storm system passes through the area. A few light rain showers could move through this evening, but most of the precipitation with this system could stay just to our north and northeast. Lows tonight dip into the 30s.

The next big focus will be on much warmer air for the end of the work and school week, as temperatures surge into the upper 50s during the day. Lows at night stay relatively warm, too, providing a bit of a break from early December weather.

The weekend brings a shower chance on Saturday, as well as temperatures right around where we are starting the week.

