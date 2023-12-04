Drone video shows 67-year-old manatee Romeo isolated in filthy tank at Miami Seaquarium

Authorities are stepping in to help with relocation after video of the neglected manatee went viral on social media. (SOURCE: @UrgentSeas / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (Gray News) – Heartbreaking video captured by a whistleblowing organization showing a manatee kept in isolation at a Florida aquarium is prompting officials to take action.

UrgentSeas, an organization that exposes the mistreatment of animals in zoos and aquariums, took the video on Nov. 13 at the Miami Seaquarium. Drone video shows 67-year-old manatee Romeo swimming by himself in a dirty tank at the aquarium.

After the footage went viral on social media over the weekend, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said on Monday it is stepping in to help.

The department is working with “an experienced team of manatee rescue and rehabilitation experts to assist with the transport effort of manatees from Miami Seaquarium.”

UrgentSeas said the department is expected to remove Romeo, Juliet, and another manatee from the Miami Seaquarium to a Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership facility within the next week.

The move will be risky for the manatees, according to UrgentSeas, but is necessary as the creatures’ health continues to fail from their containment.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$25,000 lottery prize won by Ottumwa Woman
$25,000 lottery prize won by Ottumwa Woman
Billie Mosier, 23, of Ida Grove, has been charged with one count of child endangerment...
Iowa woman charged in death of 3-year-old son
Police say 30-year-old Vladislav Deshkovich stabbed his mother, 52-year-old Inna Deshkovich,...
Police say man stabbed his mother in the neck multiple times, killing her
How to Watch the Iowa State vs. UNC Wilmington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge 18-year-old...
Woman accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
A man walks past the Remington Arms Company, Jan. 17, 2013, in Ilion, N.Y. The gun factory in...
Gun factory in operation for 200 years is set to close
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
US, allies in talks on naval task force to protect shipping in Red Sea after Houthi attacks