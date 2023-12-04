Gov. DeSantis seeks to gain ground on Trump in Eldridge visit

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to Scott Co. Sunday with campaign stop in Eldridge.

Several candidates are still campaigning for the Republican nomination as we enter Iowa caucus season, but only one has been endorsed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and that is the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

Will it be enough to gain ground on the former president, Donald Trump?

In a packed Eldridge coffee shop Sunday, DeSantis made his case to potential voters.

“Iowa has an opportunity to send this country on a fundamentally different path,” he said.

According to an Iowa State University poll, DeSantis trails Trump by nearly 40 points in Iowa.

“You can sit there and have a good slogan about a wall on the southern border, or about draining the swamp and all this, but if you don’t do anything to actually do that, then what good is it,” DeSantis said.

In Sunday’s visit, the governor touted his accomplishments in Florida.

“Every promise I made,” he said. “I delivered on, as governor.”

DeSantis believes his battles against the “left” in Florida provide him the necessary experience for the presidency, particularly when it comes to education.

“We do believe in parents rights,” he said. “And so they oppose us on all the stuff about curriculum, transparency, school choice, all that.”

DeSantis says he beat the teachers union for reopening schools during Covid and getting universal school choice enacted. Defeating Democrats and unions in Florida, he says, will translate into wins for Republicans, if he becomes president.

Another key issue for Republicans this campaign season is immigration and securing the U.S. southern border.

“I will be the president that finally brings the issue of the border to a conclusion,” DeSantis said.

Banning sanctuary cities and busing migrants out of Florida are not the only plans in mind for the governor.

After securing the border, with help from the military, DeSantis says he will go after the Mexican drug cartels.

“We’re gonna treat the Mexican drug cartels like foreign terrorist organizations,” he said. “And I’m going to authorize the use of deadly military force to hold them accountable.”

The DeSantis campaign has a long road ahead, if they hope to clinch the nomination. Nonetheless, the governor remains confident.

“We are going to win, and when we do, that is going to change this country for many, many years to come,” he said.

Members of the Scott Co. Republican Party say they are maintaining their neutrality and will not endorse any particular candidate at this time. However, they did say DeSantis is growing stronger in his campaign in Iowa.

Both Iowa Republicans and Democrats will caucus on Jan. 15.

