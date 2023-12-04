Iowa nonprofit hopes to empower refugee women with new program

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa nonprofit is working to empower refugee women with a new program that helps remove barriers to finding jobs.

Yasamin Ibrahimi, from Afghanistan, is the first participant in Goodwill’s Refugees Employment Skills Program.

Mary Hunter, president and CEO of Goodwill of Central Iowa, said the goal of the program is to empower others to find employment and make it purposeful.

During the six-week training, people, like Ibrahimi, will learn skills like teamwork and communication.

Goodwill says it’s hoping to add two more people to the skills program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be a woman refugee from Afghanistan.

Find more information, including an application form, here.

