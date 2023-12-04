Iowa woman charged in death of 3-year-old son

Billie Mosier, 23, of Ida Grove, has been charged with one count of child endangerment...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023
BATTLE CREEK, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman in western Iowa has been charged after her 3-year-old son died earlier this year.

In May, officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Maple Street in Battle Creek, Iowa. That’s in Ida County.

They found 3-year-old Jordan Reed unresponsive. He later died at the hospital.

The child’s mother, 23-year-old Billie Mosier, of Ida Grove, has been charged with one count of child endangerment resulting in death.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said Mosier turned herself in to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office and was released after posting bond.

