Man celebrating 103rd birthday says he lived so long because he ‘minded his own business’

Edward Lawrence Sr. may have hit centennial-plus status, but he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. (Source: WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A Charleston, South Carolina native celebrated his 103rd birthday Sunday with family and friends as they took turns sharing stories and sentiments about his long life.

“You live long if you mind your own business!” he said.

Lawrence served as a master plumber and a maintenance supervisor for 40 years at the City of Charleston Housing Authority.

Family members said he continued to work after retirement until the age of 99 as a plumber for the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church.

They said he’s always been a hard worker and an advocate for his community.

As of now, he still loves to drive, cook, and do odd jobs around the house.

