Military spy plane stuck in bay for almost 2 weeks safely recovered, Navy says

The Navy announced the military plane that overshot the runway and has been stuck in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, has been recovered.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - The Navy announced they “safely” recovered the military plane that overshot the runway and had been stuck in Kaneohe Bay for almost two weeks.

In a press conference on Monday, Navy officials discussed the removal efforts and the work to assess environmental damage.

“Throughout this whole event, not once have we found any indication of any fluids other than sea water,” said Rear Adm. Kevin P. Lenox, the on-scene commander.

The Navy said it took meticulous planning and assembling specialized equipment from off-island, a multidisciplinary team of military and civilian experts to carefully raise the P-8A Poseidon from the bay.

Officials say the operation lasted 13 hours, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The aircraft was floated adjacent to the runway by 10:18 a.m., and the last portion of the airframe, the nose wheel, was lifted out of the water at 7 p.m.

“Our team went through a detailed planning process to develop the best course of action to get the P-8 out of the bay as quickly and as safely as possible,” Lenox said.

“At times, it took us an hour to move the aircraft five feet.”

This comes after the Navy announced that this salvage operation will cost $1.5 million, with about $200,000 spent in efforts to secure the aircraft and remove fuel.

Officials said the aircraft assigned to Whidbey Island, Washington-based Patrol Squadron (VP) 4 “Skinny Dragons,” was on a detachment in support of maritime homeland defense.

There were nine crewmembers on board — three pilots and six crewmembers. All crewmembers safely evacuated the aircraft and no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

