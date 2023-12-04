Patchy Fog Possible Overnight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing snow showers across Southeastern Iowa last night and into the morning hours, we stayed partly to mostly sunny throughout the afternoon hours. We will see some cloud cover as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Patchy fog is most certainly not out of the question.

As we head into Monday, we will stay Mostly Cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Mixed precipitation is not out of the realm of possibllity for Monday Night, but in terms of accumulation, very little accumulation is expected.

We will stay in the 30s for Tuesday for the most part. Some places will get into the 40s for Wednesday before a nice warm up as we head into Thursday and Friday.

Thursday and Friday will stay Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next chance of precipitation is Friday night and next weekend. We will drop the temperatures again next weekend with highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.

LOW: 26

Tomorrow: A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 41

Tom. Night: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 31

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 20

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

Friday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

Saturday: AM Rain/Snow Showers

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

Sunday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

Monday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

