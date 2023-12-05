Can your morning cup of coffee help predict the day’s weather?

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Weather folklore tells us that the placement of the bubbles that appear in your cup of coffee after being poured into a mug can dictate whether high pressure or low pressure is nearby.

If bubbles are concentrated in the center of your coffee cup, folklore says that high pressure is overhead, which means generally pleasant weather is expected.

If you pour your coffee and the bubbles are scattered around the rim of your coffee cup, forming a ring, low pressure is nearby or overhead, which means unsettled weather is expected.

Meteorologist Kyle Kiel and Executive Producer Casey Costello decided to put the folklore to the test in the TV6 break room.

They found that the bubbles quickly moved from the center of the mug to circling the rim of the mug, indicating low pressure was nearby.

That turned out to be true, with an Alberta clipper system tracking through, bringing a mix of rain and snow to eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

