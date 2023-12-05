Iowa man killed in Sioux City shooting had recently beaten a first-degree murder charge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Police have identified the man killed earlier this week in a Sioux City, Iowa shooting.

According to Sioux City police, the victim was 31-year-old Nathaniel John Parker III, a Sioux City man who just recently beaten a murder charge for a fatal stabbing in February of this year.

Police say Parker was shot at around 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3. The shooting took place in the area of 513 9th Street and police say Parker was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been announced for Parker’s death.

In November, Parker was put on trial for the first-degree murder of William Harlan. Parker was accused of fatally stabbing Harlan multiple times in the back of a car on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

On Nov. 7, after a five-day trial, a jury found Parker guilty of a lesser charge, assault causing bodily injury. Online court documents show he was later sentenced on Nov. 21 and was put on probation.

After Parker received his verdict on Nov. 7, he was released on his own recognizance. Then on the morning of Nov. 8, police say they got a 911 call reporting a partially naked man climbing up a fire escape trying to get into a building. Police say the call came in a little after 4:30 a.m. and officers were sent to the 500 block of 9th Street to check it out.

When officers got to the scene, court documents say they identified the partially naked man as Parker. Officers say he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. Parker consented to an alcohol test, where he had a blood alcohol content of .206. Sgt. Thomas Gill with SCPD said Parker also had injuries to his face and what looked like a stab wound on his back.

Parker was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, he was then booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a charge of public intoxication. Court documents show he pleaded guilty to the charge and received a one-day suspended jail sentence.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.