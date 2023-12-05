Monday Evening rain showers with showers possible again this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a gray and seasonally cold day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the upper 30s. Rain showers are expected this evening, but will be east of our area in Illinois by midnight. After the rain clears from the area, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday we’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will climb for the end of the week with highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday. Another chance for rain showers is in the forecast for Saturday.

