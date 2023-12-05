Patchy Fog Likely This Morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are starting the day off with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. We will stay mostly cloudy as we head into the day with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Highs today will be in the 30s & 40s(KCRG)

Pinpoint Futurecast keeps us mostly cloudy for today.(KCRG)

As we head into the overnight hours, the clouds will start to clear out with overnight lows in the low 20s.

By the time we head into Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 40s.

By the second half of the work week, we will see highs in the 50s with plenty of sunshine before we cool off again as we head into the weekend.

We will see rain chances for Saturday with highs in the 40s, then we go back into the mid 30s for Sunday.

