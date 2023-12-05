OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -SEISO ANNOUNCES NEW 2023 LOCATION FOR ANNUAL HOLIDAY CONCERT

Join us at our free family-friendly Hollydaze extravaganza concert on Saturday, December 9th,

2023 at 3 PM at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. The more the merrier!

The program features a regional adult chorus directed by Blair Buffington of Mt. Pleasant and a

children’s chorus directed by Christine Bergan of Ottumwa in addition to Stello voces from

Mount Mercy University. The Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra will perform holiday

favorites including music from Leroy Anderson and Alan Silvestri, Carpenters Christmas

arrangements featuring solo Kelsey Madsen, and numerous Christmas carols.

“This concert always gets me in the mood for the holidays, and is a great way for families to

connect and make memories at a busy time of year”, notes conductor Robert McConnell.

The concert takes place at the First United Methodist Church at 3 PM on Saturday, December

9th. Admission is free for everyone! Concert goers will have an opportunity to provide

additional support for the orchestra during a freewill offering. The concert is underwritten by

Stan and Lillian Curtis of Mt. Pleasant.

Further information about Hollydaze Concert can be found at www.seiso.us or writing to

seiso@seiso.us

