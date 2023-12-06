A bit warmer today, much warmer for Thursday and Friday

Expect warmer air to continue moving in over the next couple of days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A warm front moves through later today, giving us some much above normal temperatures to end the work and school week.

We’ll already see some improvement toward the warmer side of things today with highs reaching the mid 40s. Sunshine also makes a bit of a return, though its arrival will be tempered somewhat by mid- to high-level clouds moving in from the north. A southerly wind will be present today, too, with some gusty conditions possible at times. This keeps our wind chills down in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday and Friday both feature highs in the mid to upper 50s, with some spots even breaching 60 degrees. This is quite warm for early December, and comes with a lot of sunshine on Thursday. The southerly breeze hangs around, but overall very pleasant conditions are likely.

A storm system arrives Friday night into Saturday, giving us a shot at some rain and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. A period of a rain/snow mix could occur before the system exits on Saturday. While major wintry impacts have trended a little outside of our area, the potential this could change between now and the storm’s arrival is still out there. Stay with us for updates.

After the weekend, cooler air returns for at least a few days with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Nathaniel John Parker III
Iowa man killed in Sioux City shooting had recently beaten a first-degree murder charge
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
The Lee family says their Iowa vacation turned into a nightmare when a fake profile on the...
Family trespasses in man’s home in ‘shocking’ vacation rental scam

Latest News

Temperatures hit the mid 40s today with partly cloudy skies.
First Alert Forecast
Partly cloudy on Wednesday more another round of rain and snow is possible this weekend
Partly cloudy on Wednesday more another round of rain and snow is possible this weekend
Partly cloudy on Wednesday more another round of rain and snow is possible this weekend
Partly cloudy on Wednesday more another round of rain and snow is possible this weekend
Highs Today Will be in the upper 30s - low 40s
Your First Alert Forecast