A bit warmer today, much warmer for Thursday and Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A warm front moves through later today, giving us some much above normal temperatures to end the work and school week.

We’ll already see some improvement toward the warmer side of things today with highs reaching the mid 40s. Sunshine also makes a bit of a return, though its arrival will be tempered somewhat by mid- to high-level clouds moving in from the north. A southerly wind will be present today, too, with some gusty conditions possible at times. This keeps our wind chills down in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday and Friday both feature highs in the mid to upper 50s, with some spots even breaching 60 degrees. This is quite warm for early December, and comes with a lot of sunshine on Thursday. The southerly breeze hangs around, but overall very pleasant conditions are likely.

A storm system arrives Friday night into Saturday, giving us a shot at some rain and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. A period of a rain/snow mix could occur before the system exits on Saturday. While major wintry impacts have trended a little outside of our area, the potential this could change between now and the storm’s arrival is still out there. Stay with us for updates.

After the weekend, cooler air returns for at least a few days with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

