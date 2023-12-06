Case of murdered Evansdale cousins remains unsolved 11 years after bodies found

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - Tuesday marked 11 years since the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrisey and Elizabeth Collins were found in Bremer County.

More than a decade later, investigators are still searching for the person or people responsible for the abduction and killing. They disappeared in July 2012 while riding their bikes near Meyers lake.

Hunters found their bodies in a remote wildlife park in December that year.

No one has been arrested or charged in the case. Investigators have not released their causes of death to the public. They believe that is information only the killer would know.

Elizabeth’s father, Drew Collins, says he checks in weekly with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

“I can’t think of anything that’s been harder in my life than losing Elizabeth,” Collins said. “You’re trying to make sense out of the something that is very senseless. I look at those little girls and I think, ‘How could any normal human being hurt those little girls?’”

The reward to find the person or persons who murdered Lyric and Elizabeth is now more than $100,000.

Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

