Many come out to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 25th straight year, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has made it’s annual stop in La Crosse.

The train travels around the country, supporting local food pantries.

“I think this time of year, everybody is in the holiday spirit. It’s to remember that we need to support our local food pantries and the need is great and here we all come together to help everybody,” says Explore La Crosse director of finance, Michelle Hoch.

Hoch says the train and community provide plenty of donations every year.

“We bring in hundreds of pounds of food and and monetary donations in the thousands of dollars. It’s wonderful to see that everybody sees that there is a need and is willing to help our neighbors,” says Hoch.

Hoch also says many people come from all over the coulee region every year to see the train.

“It’s amazing. We get people from all over the area. What surprises me is because we have the last stop of the evening, it’s nice to see so many people come out on a night like this is beautiful. We have people on the bridge, the overpass here and on both sides of the tracks tonight,” says Hoch.

Ronesha Evans of La Crosse, appreciates that the train brings family and friends together for a night of fun.

“We’re out here with the family, enjoying the Christmas train and the Christmas spirit. Anybody who sees this train gets lifted up in spirit. I promise you, kids, adults, it doesn’t matter. Everyone gets lifted up in spirit. It’s as simple as that,” says Evans.

Even though the train showed up in La Crosse late in the evening, it didn’t stop people from coming out and enjoying it in the spirit of the holidays.

After La Crosse, the train made stops in Minnesota before making it’s final stop of the day today in Mason City, Iowa. The train will make it’s final stop in Gleichen, Alberta on December 19th.

