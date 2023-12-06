Partly cloudy on Wednesday more another round of rain and snow is possible this weekend

Partly cloudy on Wednesday more another round of rain and snow is possible this weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and chilly November day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with cloud cover and temperatures in the mid 30s. Overnight, lows will cool into the 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday a partly cloudy sky is in the forecast with temperatures rising into the 40s.

After Wednesday, warmer air will move into the area from the west allowing highs to reach the 50s both Thursday and Friday. Our next chance for precipitation could begin as early as Friday evening and continue into Saturday. Both rain and snow will be possible with this system. This potential storm is still several days away so the KYOU First Alert Storm Team will continue to provide updates to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Billie Mosier, 23, of Ida Grove, has been charged with one count of child endangerment...
Iowa woman charged in death of 3-year-old son
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge 18-year-old...
Woman accused of stabbing husband during fight about her driving
$25,000 lottery prize won by Ottumwa Woman
$25,000 lottery prize won by Ottumwa Woman
Gov. DeSantis seeks to gain ground on Trump in Eldridge visit
Gov. DeSantis seeks to gain ground on Trump in Eldridge visit

Latest News

Partly cloudy on Wednesday more another round of rain and snow is possible this weekend
Partly cloudy on Wednesday more another round of rain and snow is possible this weekend
Highs Today Will be in the upper 30s - low 40s
Your First Alert Forecast
Highs today will be in the upper 30s with cloudy skies.
Patchy Fog Likely This Morning
Monday Evening rain showers with showers possible again this weekend
Monday Evening rain showers with showers possible again this weekend