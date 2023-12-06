Partly cloudy on Wednesday more another round of rain and snow is possible this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and chilly November day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with cloud cover and temperatures in the mid 30s. Overnight, lows will cool into the 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday a partly cloudy sky is in the forecast with temperatures rising into the 40s.

After Wednesday, warmer air will move into the area from the west allowing highs to reach the 50s both Thursday and Friday. Our next chance for precipitation could begin as early as Friday evening and continue into Saturday. Both rain and snow will be possible with this system. This potential storm is still several days away so the KYOU First Alert Storm Team will continue to provide updates to the forecast.

