Police searching for 3 people connected to Sioux City homicide, all considered armed and dangerous

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police are searching for three people they say are connected to a fatal shooting in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they are searching for Faron Starr, Nathaniel Frazier and Amanda Hayes. Police say Starr is wanted as a suspect in the homicide of Nathaniel Parker, while Frazier and Hayes are persons of interest in Parker’s homicide.

Starr, Frazier and Hayes are all considered armed and dangerous. Each has a lengthy criminal history.

Police are searching for Faron Starr, right, Nathaniel Frazier, middle, and Amanda Hayes, right. (Sioux City Police Department)

Police say Parker was shot and killed on Sunday, Dec. 3. At about 11:58 p.m., officers were sent to the area of 513 9th Street and found Parker with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at (712) 279-6440. You can also leave authorities an online tip here, or call the anonymous tip line at (712) 258-TIPS (8477).

Faron Starr’s also connected to 2022 Sioux City stabbing

The man police say is a suspect in Nathaniel Parker’s homicide, 38-year-old Faron Starr, was arrested in 2022 for a stabbing in the Leeds area of Sioux City.

Sioux City Police say at about 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2022, officers were sent to the Food and Fuel at 4004 Floyd Blvd for a woman who had been stabbed.

Authorities say the victim, Michelle Nelson, was stabbed at a nearby residence located in the 4500 block of Garfield Street. According to court documents, Nelson and Starr were living together at the Garfield Street residence and had one child together. On the morning of Nov. 7, 2022, Nelson and Starr reportedly got into an hours-long argument and at one point Starr allegedly stabbed Nelson. Starr is also accused of hitting Nelson with a brick and punching her.

Following this, authorities say Nelson was able to leave the residence in her vehicle with Starr in the backseat. When at the Food and Fuel, authorities say Nelson fled the vehicle and ran into the gas station.

Faron Starr (Sioux City Police Department)

Once inside the building, court documents state Nelson tried to hold the doors shut while an employee called 911. Authorities say they have security footage of Starr coming up to the doors with a knife in his hand. The footage also reportedly shows Starr leaving the area after he was unable to open the doors.

After police responded to the Food and Fuel, they began searching for Starr. They were unable to find him at the Garfield Street residence, and during their search of the residence, nearby Leeds Elementary was placed on a lockout as a precaution.

Starr was eventually found and arrested the next day, Nov. 8, outside of UnityPoint St. Luke’s in Sioux City.

Authorities say after Starr left the Food and Fuel, he allegedly went to a nearby residence in the 4100 block of Tyler Street. Authorities claim Starr entered the residence’s back door and stole two firearms while inside.

“The defendant (Starr) does not live there and did not have permission to enter the residence,” stated authorities is criminal affidavit.

After exiting the Tyler Street residence, Starr allegedly hid the guns behind a residence in the 4200 block of Polk Street.

In a post-Miranda interview Starr “admitted to ‘sticking’ the victim with a knife,” to entering the Tyler Street residence and to stealing the firearms.

Starr was charged with willful injury, burglary, domestic abuse and several other charges. His trial was scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024, and he has been out on bond since September 2023.

Court documents state Starr has been convicted twice of domestic abuse.

