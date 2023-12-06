Sean Hannity hosts town hall with Donald Trump in Davenport

By Kyle Bales
Published: Dec. 5, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sean Hannity hosted a town hall with former president Donald Trump at the RiverCenter in Davenport Tuesday afternoon.

Hundreds, if not a thousand, of potential voters lined up outside the Davenport RiverCenter hours before a recorded town hall that started at 4 p.m. but aired at 8 p.m. on the Fox News Channel.

“I think one of the biggest things he did was he transformed the Judiciary. I think that has to be one of the most long lasting legacies of Donald Trump,” said an attendee.

“The economy was never better, unemployment was down. We had a border. We don’t have one now,” said an attendee, speaking of Trump’s first term as president.

Several potential voters, waiting in line, said Florida governor Ron DeSantis would be their second choice if Trump were not the nominee. However, for now, Donald Trump remains number one.

“I thought that it would be a Trump-DeSantis ticket all the way. But they started to go out each other and I just think Trump is proven, and I think in four years it’ll be DeSantis’ turn,” said an attendee.

Not everyone near the RiverCenter Tuesday was there to show their support for the former president.

“Biden wants democracy, [Trump] does not. He wants ‘Trumpism,’ which is very scary to me, personally,” said a protestor.

Some attendees who proclaimed support for the former president say there are areas they believe he can improve in.

“I believe he needs to be more forward looking. Obviously, nobody liked 2020, but we move on and charge forward,” said an attendee.

The press was not allowed inside the town hall, so it is unclear what Hannity and Trump discussed with potential voters during the event.

After the event, the former president stopped at Front Street Brewery in downtown Davenport.

The next Republican debate will be held Wednesday night, but Donald Trump is not expected to participate.

