The 50s make a comeback for Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s, the warming trend will continue as we head into the second half of the work week as a ridge of high pressure stays in control across Southeast Iowa.

For Thursday, we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. The 50s continue for Friday with increasing clouds.

Then a front pushes through as we head into the weekend.

We will drop the temps with highs in the 40s for Saturday and 30s for Sunday.

Some places will see some precipitation starting on Friday Night and throughout the weekend. This is something we will keep an eye on as we head into the weekend.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 34

Tomorrow: Sunshine. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 57

Tom. Night: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 42

Friday: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

Sunday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

Monday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

Thursday: Sunny

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

