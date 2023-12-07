Veterans Memorial Commission hosts holiday dinner for Veterans

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Upwards of 200 veterans and active-duty service members received a meal and camaraderie Wednesday evening at the Veterans Memorial Building.

The Program Coordinator of this dinner, Tish Young, says veterans understand each other’s struggles without even knowing one another. The Veterans Memorial Commission hosts this annual dinner with support from Hy-Vee, who have helped with the event for the last four years. Organizers say it’s a small way to say ‘thank you’ to those who sacrificed so much for freedom.

At this dinner, Vets got to share their war stories. David Schick, a national guard combat medic, told us a story about liberating countries during his tenure.

“When I was in Afghanistan, we had the first recorded election. At least the way we seen an election uh in a long long time, maybe ever. When I was in Kosovo, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia, raised its flag for the first time. So, in a way the US military and I were on hand for the birth of 2 nations,” said Schick.

Another Veteran, Perry Harris, is a vet of the US Navy. He told me what could be improved in terms of veteran support in Iowa.

“Around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, it’s excellent. But from other vets that live outside of this district, especially Lynn and Johnson, they have to travel many a mile to get some assistance,” said Harris.

Veterans in Iowa make up 6.4% of the population. That totals to around 159,000 people.

