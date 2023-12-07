Veterans Memorial Commission hosts holiday dinner for Veterans

Hosted by the City of Cedar Rapids Veteran Memorial Commission.
Hosted by the City of Cedar Rapids Veteran Memorial Commission.(Randall Gimm)
By Randall Gimm
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Upwards of 200 veterans and active-duty service members received a meal and camaraderie Wednesday evening at the Veterans Memorial Building.

The Program Coordinator of this dinner, Tish Young, says veterans understand each other’s struggles without even knowing one another. The Veterans Memorial Commission hosts this annual dinner with support from Hy-Vee, who have helped with the event for the last four years. Organizers say it’s a small way to say ‘thank you’ to those who sacrificed so much for freedom.

At this dinner, Vets got to share their war stories. David Schick, a national guard combat medic, told us a story about liberating countries during his tenure.

“When I was in Afghanistan, we had the first recorded election. At least the way we seen an election uh in a long long time, maybe ever. When I was in Kosovo, Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia, raised its flag for the first time. So, in a way the US military and I were on hand for the birth of 2 nations,” said Schick.

Another Veteran, Perry Harris, is a vet of the US Navy. He told me what could be improved in terms of veteran support in Iowa.

“Around Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, it’s excellent. But from other vets that live outside of this district, especially Lynn and Johnson, they have to travel many a mile to get some assistance,” said Harris.

Veterans in Iowa make up 6.4% of the population. That totals to around 159,000 people.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Nathaniel John Parker III
Iowa man killed in Sioux City shooting had recently beaten a first-degree murder charge
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
The Lee family says their Iowa vacation turned into a nightmare when a fake profile on the...
Family trespasses in man’s home in ‘shocking’ vacation rental scam

Latest News

Summit Schools says they increased the cost of their tuition because they're seeing increased...
Iowa mom says school vouchers don’t offset tuition increases
Cooper DeJean, leading the Big Ten in interceptions, does everything for the Hawkeyes
Hawkeyes DeJean, Higgins, Taylor earn All-American and AP All-Big Ten honors
Police searching for 3 people connected to Sioux City homicide, all considered armed and...
Police searching for 3 people connected to Sioux City homicide, all considered armed and dangerous
FILE - The site of a music festival near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, on...
Netanyahu alleges global indifference to what rights group calls ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas