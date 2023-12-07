CNN to host Republican presidential debate in Iowa

Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks as Florida Gov....
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - CNN announced plans for a republican presidential debate in Iowa.

It will be at Drake University in Des Moines on January 10. That’s just five days before the Iowa Caucuses on January 15.

To qualify, candidates will need to have at least 10 percent support in three separate national polls, or Iowa polls of Republicans.

The qualifying window will close on Jan. 2.

The announcement comes one day after Republicans debated in Alabama.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's now been 11 years since the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrisey and Elizabeth Collins were...
Case of murdered Evansdale cousins remains unsolved 11 years after bodies found
Police searching for 3 people connected to Sioux City homicide, all considered armed and...
UPDATE: Police arrest one man, locate two persons of interest in deadly weekend shooting
Summit Schools says they increased the cost of their tuition because they're seeing increased...
Iowa mom says school vouchers don’t offset tuition increases
How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Iowa vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6

Latest News

Sean Hannity will host a town hall Tuesday with former President Donald Trump at the River...
Hundreds come out for Sean Hannity, Donald Trump townhall Tuesday in Davenport
Gov. DeSantis seeks to gain ground on Trump in Eldridge visit
Gov. DeSantis seeks to gain ground on Trump in Eldridge visit
FILE - This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron...
Trump and DeSantis are at dueling campaign events in Iowa with the caucuses just six weeks away
Vivek Ramaswamy is one of two republican presidential candidates to come out against using...
Election 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy speaks out against proposed carbon capture pipelines