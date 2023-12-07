Deaths from tainted cantaloupe increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada

Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of...
Vinyard Fruit and Vegetable Company, based in Oklahoma City, is doing a voluntary recall of all of its fresh-cut cantaloupe products.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupe has now killed eight people — three in the U.S. and five in Canada, health officials reported Thursday.

Dozens more illnesses were reported by both countries. In the U.S., at least 230 people have been ill in 38 states and 96 have been hospitalized since mid-November, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The tainted cantaloupe was also shipped to Canada, where 129 cases have been reported, including 44 hospitalizations, health officials reported.

Many of the people who fell ill reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe in clamshell packages and trays sold in stores. Consumers should not buy, eat or serve cantaloupe, if they don’t know the source, the CDC said.

New recalls of whole and pre-cut fruit have been added to a growing list, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Last week, Cut Fruit Express initiated a recall of cantaloupe chunks and fruit mixes containing cantaloupe. On Tuesday, TGD Cuts, LLC launched a recall of specific fresh fruit cup, clamshell and tray products that contained cantaloupe from the company TruFresh.

Health officials are still working to determine whether additional products are linked to the illnesses.

Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's now been 11 years since the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrisey and Elizabeth Collins were...
Case of murdered Evansdale cousins remains unsolved 11 years after bodies found
Police searching for 3 people connected to Sioux City homicide, all considered armed and...
UPDATE: Police arrest one man, locate two persons of interest in deadly weekend shooting
Summit Schools says they increased the cost of their tuition because they're seeing increased...
Iowa mom says school vouchers don’t offset tuition increases
Police investigate after body found in Des Moines
How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters during a stop at the Front Street Pub &...
Donald Trump returns to court as his defense expert asserts there’s no evidence of accounting fraud
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip set up a tent camp in...
Desperation grows among Palestinians trapped with little aid as Israel battles Hamas in Gaza
Without hesitation, the driver is seen picking up the packages in one large stack and moving...
UPS driver goes the extra mile to move Amazon packages out of the rain on family’s porch
A delivery driver in upstate New York is being credited with going the extra mile. (Source:...
UPS driver moves packages out of the rain
FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024