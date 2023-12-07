Iowa’s top 5 favorite Christmas movies revealed

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It is the time of year to curl up on the couch and enjoy a Christmas movie. And new data has revealed each state’s top 5 favorite Christmas movies.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is still Iowans’ favorite Christmas movie.

HubScore put together a list of every state’s top five favorite Christmas movies for 2023 by analyzing public data. “Christmas Vacation” topped Iowa’s list. The movie also took the top spot in a similar list last year.

The most popular movies in Iowa are as follows:

  1. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
  2. “Die Hard”
  3. “A Christmas Story”
  4. “Home Alone”
  5. “Home Alone 2″

Nationally, “Home Alone 2″ is the overall favorite Christmas movie in the country.

Other favorites include “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Gemlins,” “Violent Night,” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

