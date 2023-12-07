Iowa’s top 5 favorite Christmas movies revealed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It is the time of year to curl up on the couch and enjoy a Christmas movie. And new data has revealed each state’s top 5 favorite Christmas movies.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is still Iowans’ favorite Christmas movie.
HubScore put together a list of every state’s top five favorite Christmas movies for 2023 by analyzing public data. “Christmas Vacation” topped Iowa’s list. The movie also took the top spot in a similar list last year.
The most popular movies in Iowa are as follows:
- “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
- “Die Hard”
- “A Christmas Story”
- “Home Alone”
- “Home Alone 2″
Nationally, “Home Alone 2″ is the overall favorite Christmas movie in the country.
Other favorites include “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Gemlins,” “Violent Night,” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
