Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.

The attack at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people in a 2017 mass shooting.

The University of Northern Iowa has confirmed that the suspect, identified by the AP as Anthony Polito, did work at the University as a visiting instructor. He was hired in 2000 to teach in spring 2000 and fall 2000 for the Management department in the College of Business Administration. In January 2001, his visiting instructor appointment was extended through the spring 2001 semester.

After leaving the University of Northern Iowa, Polito then worked as a professor at East Carolina University in North Carolina, according to the AP source.

The source close to the investigation confirmed that Polito had recently applied to work at UNLV but was unsuccessful.

Three people were killed and another was seriously injured in the shooting. Polito was also killed after engaging in a shootout with members of campus police.

