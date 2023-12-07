Lawsuit against former Adventureland owners over fatal ride incident to move to Scott County

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - The case against the former owners of Adventureland is moving out of Polk County, according to documents released Thursday.

KCCI reports the court agreed to transfer the case to Scott County because of coverage by local and national media and politicians.

The Jaramillo family filed the lawsuit over the death of 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo. He was a student at Linn-Mar. He died in 2021 when his raft on the Raging River ride capsized.

His brother David Jr. was seriously injured in the incident and spent a month in the hospital.

The ride has since closed permanently.

In the filing, they also name the State of Iowa, claiming the Iowa Division of LAbor should have found 17 safety violations on the ride before the fatal incident occurred.

