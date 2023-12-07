Man dead after being run over at a sawmill

FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.
FILE - Authorities say a man died in a sawmill accident in Wisconsin.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BROWNING, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A man is dead following a loader incident at a sawmill in Wisconsin, WEAU reports.

Authorities said they received a report Tuesday afternoon that a man had been run over by a loader at the Crass Sawmill in the Town of Browning, Wis.

According to reports, the man was not conscious or breathing when the 911 call was made.

When deputies arrived, they said the man was lying on the ground dead with head trauma.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Mark Frischman.

According to authorities, Frischman was talking with another person in the driveway near a loader that was unloading a tractor-trailer. The conversation ended, and the other person walked away. The other person turned around and saw Frischman had been backed over by the loader.

The loader operator was backing a loader that is not equipped with a backup camera or backup alarms, authorities said. The operator was unaware Frischman was standing in the path of the loader.

Authorities said Frischman may have been unable to hear the loader approaching him with the sounds of tractor-trailers nearby and other equipment running.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for 3 people connected to Sioux City homicide, all considered armed and...
UPDATE: Police arrest one man, locate two persons of interest in deadly weekend shooting
It's now been 11 years since the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrisey and Elizabeth Collins were...
Case of murdered Evansdale cousins remains unsolved 11 years after bodies found
Summit Schools says they increased the cost of their tuition because they're seeing increased...
Iowa mom says school vouchers don’t offset tuition increases
How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Iowa vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., listens to fellow speakers before President Joe Biden...
Lawmakers to vote on censuring Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in House office building
If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come...
Controversial Satanic altar on display in Iowa State Capitol building
First responders work the scene of a crash in Waltham, Mass., after a person in a vehicle...
Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser
A suspect is in custody after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a police...
RAW: Officer, utility worker killed in crash