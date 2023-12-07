Police investigate after body found in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Detectives are investigating after police said a body was found in a wooded area in Des Moines on Thursday.

Police said the body was found near SW 42nd Street and Willow Creek. The Great Western Trail has been temporarily closed between Southwest 42nd Street and 63rd Street.

Police said there is no indication of ongoing danger to the public.

DMPD detectives are investigating the discovery of a deceased person in a wooded area near SW 42nd St and Willow Creek.



🔹The Great Western Trail is temporarily closed between SW 42nd St & 63rd St.



At this time, there is no indication of ongoing danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/NDhKLMNf5P — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) December 7, 2023

