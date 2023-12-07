Quite warm to finish out the work week, rain follows Friday night

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be unseasonably warm for a couple of days, with readings pushing well above normal for early December.

For today, sunshine will accompany the push of warmer air into the region, also aided by some southerly or southwesterly breezes through the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s. A record high of 59, set in 1991, is in danger of being broken in Ottumwa, but it’ll be a close call. Friday carries similar conditions, but more cloud cover is likely, especially later in the day.

That comes with a storm system that brings a likelihood of rain on Friday evening and night. Things should be quite a bit drier for most of Saturday, though winds could remain a bit strong. Total rainfall may measure up to a few tenths of an inch, with some spots getting up to half an inch. Wintry precipitation seems unlikely with this round, as temperatures should remain too warm.

Generally cooler air returns for the rest of the 7-day forecast, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows will be in the 20s.

