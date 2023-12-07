Scott County deputy arrested for OWI, state patrol says

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County deputy was arrested Friday for an OWI while driving a sheriff’s office vehicle, according to Iowa State Patrol.

Christopher P. Carter, 35, is charged with a first offense of operating while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit;

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant T Leonard requested assistance about 3:18 a.m. Friday with a traffic stop from Iowa State Patrol in the area of 240th Avenue and 257th Street in rural Princeton.

Leonard told the state patrol officer he stopped a black 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, that returned through Iowa to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, state patrol said. He also told a state officer the driver, Carter, was a deputy with the Scott County Sherriff’s Office.

State patrol said Carter had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath when they talked.

According to state patrol, Carter did not wish to answer questions but did conduct Standardize Field Sobriety Testing. During the test state patrol said they observed multiple validated clues indicating impairment. Carter took a Preliminary Breath Test, with the of a BAC of 0.182%.

According to the affidavit, Carter was taken to the Bettendorf Police Department. He consented to and provided a breath specimen on the Datamaster, with a BrAC of 0.190%.

Court records show, Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham has filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor for this case. As of Monday morning there was not a ruling on this motion.

Carter is set for an initial appearance at the Scott County Courthouse Thursday at 8:30 a.m., court records show.

