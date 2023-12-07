Semi truck gets stuck in the mud in Carroll County, Iowa amid unseasonably warm weather

LANESBORO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol Commercial Motor vehicle Unit is warning drivers to not always trust GPS.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, State Patrol shared images of a Harley-Davidson semi truck that had gotten stuck in the mud.

“On this unseasonably warm December day, someone’s new Harley-Davidson may be a little delayed,” officials wrote in the post.

They said they’ve seen incidents like this all the time because the driver trusted their GPS over signage and road conditions.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.