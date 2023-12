OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Raising awareness for Chronic Kidney Failure. Fundraiser/Awarenss event Saturday December 9th at Elks Lodge in Ottumwa

12-09-2023 5:00 PM, 413 S Iowa Ave. Ottumwa Questions (641) 799-9204

To help find a kidney donor and cover medical expenses.

