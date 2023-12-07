Taco Bell is bringing back its Double Decker Taco

Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.
Taco Bell says its Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide.(Taco Bell)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - Taco Bell says it’s bringing back a fan-favorite menu item for a limited time.

The Double Decker Taco is back on menus nationwide.

Taco Bell customers can purchase the taco for $2.99.

“The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer said.

The Double Decker Taco is described as a “perfect combination of crunchy and soft textures.” It has a bean-filled tortilla wrapped around a taco shell with seasoned beef, fresh crisp lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese inside.

The fast-food chain said the fan-favorite menu item almost returned in 2022 but it lost to the Enchirito during a fan vote.

However, the continued popularity of the “retired” taco could not be ignored.

Taco Bell representatives said fans “poured out their enthusiasm” and shared their nostalgic connection to the iconic menu item.

“We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer,” Montgomery said.

To celebrate the Double Decker Taco’s return, Uber One members have access to a BOGO deal until Dec. 10. DoorDash customers can also receive $5 off orders of $25 or more when purchasing the taco by Dec. 12.

Taco Bell didn’t specify how long the Double Decker Taco will be on the menu.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Nathaniel John Parker III
Iowa man killed in Sioux City shooting had recently beaten a first-degree murder charge
Ashley Randele says her father, Thomas Randele, was really a fugitive bank robber named...
Woman says her dying father, while watching ‘NCIS,’ confessed to being a fugitive with an assumed name
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
The Lee family says their Iowa vacation turned into a nightmare when a fake profile on the...
Family trespasses in man’s home in ‘shocking’ vacation rental scam

Latest News

The driver of the stolen Camry fled the scene, according to authorities.
Good Samaritan killed helping at scene of crash involving stolen car, sheriff’s office says
Biden said Republicans who are insisting on border policy changes “are playing chicken with...
Crunch time for Congress to pass Israel, Ukraine aid
FILE - This photo provided by the Alaska Department of Public Safety shows the landslide that...
Authorities in Alaska suspend search for boy missing after deadly landslide
Helene Sandvig celebrated her 112th birthday with her friends at the Bethany Retirement Living...
Woman dies just days after celebrating her 112th birthday
Hosted by the City of Cedar Rapids Veteran Memorial Commission.
Veterans Memorial Commission hosts holiday dinner for Veterans