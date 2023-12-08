50s and rain chances on Friday

Above normal temperatures continue tomorrow. Details here.
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What a beautiful day across Southeastern Iowa with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The above normal temperatures will continue as we head into your Friday with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Enjoy Friday because as we head into the weekend, we will see the temperatures drop yet again with highs in the low 40s for Saturday and mid to upper 30s for Sunday.

We will see a precip chance as we head into Friday Night and the early morning hours of your Saturday.

As we head into next week, we will see low 40s for Monday through Wednesday before another warm up into the upper 40s happens for next Thursday.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 44

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy.  Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 57

Tom. Night: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

LOW: 35

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

Sunday: Sunny. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

Monday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

Friday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for 3 people connected to Sioux City homicide, all considered armed and...
UPDATE: Police arrest one man, locate two persons of interest in deadly weekend shooting
It's now been 11 years since the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrisey and Elizabeth Collins were...
Case of murdered Evansdale cousins remains unsolved 11 years after bodies found
Police investigate after body found in Des Moines
Summit Schools says they increased the cost of their tuition because they're seeing increased...
Iowa mom says school vouchers don’t offset tuition increases
How to Watch the Iowa State vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6

Latest News

Above normal temperatures continue tomorrow. Details here.
Your First Alert Forecast
Highs approach the upper 50s to low 60s.
Quite warm to finish out the work week, rain follows Friday night
Highs approach the upper 50s to low 60s.
First Alert Forecast
Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s. A 60 degree reading is not out of the question.
The 50s make a comeback for Thursday