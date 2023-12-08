50s and rain chances on Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What a beautiful day across Southeastern Iowa with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The above normal temperatures will continue as we head into your Friday with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Enjoy Friday because as we head into the weekend, we will see the temperatures drop yet again with highs in the low 40s for Saturday and mid to upper 30s for Sunday.

We will see a precip chance as we head into Friday Night and the early morning hours of your Saturday.

As we head into next week, we will see low 40s for Monday through Wednesday before another warm up into the upper 40s happens for next Thursday.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 44

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 57

Tom. Night: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

LOW: 35

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 35

Sunday: Sunny. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

Monday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

Friday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

