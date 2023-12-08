Another warm day, rain likely this evening and tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Highs will be well above normal once again for Friday, but change is on the way.

Make the most of the warmer weather that we have, because a return to temperatures quite this warm looks unlikely for the several days to follow. Scattered mid and high-level clouds are likely at times, before thicker clouds arrive late this afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 50s to around 60.

Rain showers increase in likelihood as we head toward the evening. Activity should begin in our northeast Missouri counties, shifting to the northeast. Rainfall totals could reach at least a few tenths of an inch for those that receive the rain the longest. Lows tonight dip into the 30s.

Cooler air hangs around for the rest of the 7-day forecast in our area, with highs in the 30s or 40s and dry weather. Fortunately, most days will see a good amount of sunshine, making for some reasonable early- to mid-December weather.

