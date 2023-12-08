A Cooler Weekend Is In Store

Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s(KYOU)
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

We had another beautiful day across Southeastern Iowa with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours, rain chances will start to pick up.

They will exit for your Saturday Morning. For Saturday, we will see the temperatures drop yet again with highs in the low 40s.

We will only go into the mid to upper 30s for Sunday.

As we head into next week, we will see plenty of sunshine once again with highs in the low 40s for Monday.

We will drop into the upper 30s for Tuesday and then another warmup takes place beginning Wednesday, where we will see highs in the low 40s.

Then we go back into the upper 40s again for Thursday.

Tonight: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

LOW: 36

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

HIGH: 40

Tom. Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

LOW: 22

Sunday: Sunshine. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

Monday: Sunny. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 45 LOW: 21

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 50 LOW: 28

Friday: Cloudy

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

