A windy start to the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll have more clouds than sun and a few flurries this afternoon with highs rising into the low 40s. Today will also be windy with gusts over 30 possible. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 20s. Clouds will clear for Sunday ushering in some sunshine with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday through Friday will be mild with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Our next chance for precipitation is on Friday with a slight chance for rain showers.

