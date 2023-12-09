A windy start to the weekend

A windy start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll have more clouds than sun and a few flurries this afternoon with highs rising into the low 40s. Today will also be windy with gusts over 30 possible. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 20s. Clouds will clear for Sunday ushering in some sunshine with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday through Friday will be mild with highs in the 30s, 40s, and 50s. Our next chance for precipitation is on Friday with a slight chance for rain showers.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Sheriff: No theories ruled out after western Iowa trucker vanished more than two weeks ago
Diamonte Walls arrest.
Burlington man arrested following pair of phone store burglaries
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered
Daniel Antunez, 11, died after he was hit by a vehicle while he was walking to the store with...
11-year-old boy hit and killed while walking to store with mother, family says
Bulls vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - December 8

Latest News

Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s
A Cooler Weekend Is In Store
Temperatures warm toward the upper 50s today.
Another warm day, rain likely this evening and tonight
Temperatures warm toward the upper 50s today.
First Alert Forecast
What a beautiful day across Southeastern Iowa with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. The...
50s and rain chances on Friday