3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead, and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting was linked to drug activity within one of the units at 3005 Buckhead Apartments around 6:25 p.m.

“This wasn’t a home invasion type of scenario. We believe that the perpetrators were invited in for that drug exchange. It was some type of drug transaction that was taking place inside the apartment,” Maj. Peter Malecki said.

Three victims in their 20s were pronounced dead on the 11th floor of the building, and one victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

“We did recover a couple of handguns on the scene, but again, we still have testing to do to see which weapons were involved in what part,” Malecki said.

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two injured in Jefferson County Crash
Two injured in Jefferson County Crash
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Sheriff: No theories ruled out after western Iowa trucker vanished more than two weeks ago
Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent...
Truck driver charged in connection with death of student
Investigators say 19-year-old Jayden Post was pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old killed after semi-truck overturns in crash
Diamonte Walls arrest.
Burlington man arrested following pair of phone store burglaries

Latest News

Heisman Trophy finalists, from left, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Ohio State wide receiver...
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy
3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with its Gaza offensive after US veto derails Security Council efforts to halt war