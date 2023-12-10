Civil War Veteran is scheduled to receive Final Salute

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -At a back table inside the Iowa Genealogical Society, a small but mighty group is hard at work, KCCI’s Ben Kaplan reported. They’re helping put the past to rest by identifying the remains of unclaimed veterans.

“Once they started digging through all those records, we realized we have some really special stories to be told on our hands,” local funeral director Lanae Strovers said.

Strovers and genealogists Cris Nagla and Dennis Allen comprise The Final Salute. Since 2018, the Iowa Genealogical Society has provided just that for nearly 50 veterans who’d been forgotten, left on shelves in urns at local funeral homes.

“These people weren’t necessarily left on purpose. There’s always a different story of why they’re still sitting on the shelf,” Strovers said.

But as word of their work spread, more funeral homes have opened their doors, leading to a record number of discoveries this year, including the oldest one yet.

“Joseph Chedester. He was a Tennessee soldier who fought on the Union side in a Tennessee Union Regiment,” Allen said.

Chedester died in Des Moines in 1929 and has been waiting to be re-discovered ever since.

“I think families should know who family is,” Allen says.

Allen is a Navy veteran and retired Des Moines firefighter with a passion for genealogy . He and his girlfriend, Cris Nagla, got right to work after Chedester was found.

“So, I was reading through everything, and I just thought, there is no way ... that someone died almost 100 years ago, was still sitting on the shelf and fought in the Civil War,” Strovers said.

“So, our job then was to confirm that,” Allen says. “So, we started going backwards and we found stories about him in a newspaper. As soon as it said he was part of the Grand Army of the Republic, we knew that he was a northern soldier.”

The group discovered that Chedester grew up in Tennessee and that he later moved to Redlands, California, with the military company he belonged to.

Years later, he came to Des Moines where he met his second wife and later died. She was buried with a previous husband when she died, and Chedester was left in Des Moines.

“Now we just have to get permission to bury him,” Allen said.

After identifying a living descendant, who they found on Facebook, Allen messaged Chedester’s third great-granddaughter, who lives in the Washington, D.C., area.

“I just messaged her, and I stated, ‘This is going to be a weird story, but bear with me,’ and she responded back and basically said, ‘Yeah, so how can I help you?’” Allen said. “You know you still wonder if you have the right person. But we had a photo of her grandmother and grandfather on them with numbers on them. She went back after I initially contacted her and found the original photo, a copy of it without the numbers on it. So, that kind of verified that we knew she was part of the family.”

Next September, Chedester will be laid to rest at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery with at least 19 other veterans who had been discovered after decades.

“I think of myself as the veteran doing it. It really feels good because it feels like we haven’t left somebody behind,” Allen says.

“Each one of these men and women deserve the flag folding, the gun salute. They belong at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery,” Strovers says.

Strovers says Chedester is one of 20 veterans they’ve identified since this year’s ceremony back in June.

She says that among that group, there are two WWI veterans and one of their spouses, seven WWII veterans, and three Korean War veterans.

Next year’s service will be on Sept. 27. You can learn more about The Final Salute by visiting its Facebook page.

