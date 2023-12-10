Get ready for a calm week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We started the day off with mostly cloudy skies. As we rolled into the afternoon hours, the clouds decreased, and we were left with mostly sunny skies. Highs however only made it into the 20s and 30s.

As we head into the evening hours, we will stay mostly clear with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

We will warm up with Monday with lots of sunshine with highs going back into the low to mid 40s before a front pushes through dropping yet again for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

This takes us into the second half of the workweek where we start a gradual warmup.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s. Thursday and Friday, we will go back into the upper 40s and low 50s and that trend will continue throughout the weekend.

In terms of precipitation, the only chance of any precipitation will be Friday and that’s a very small chance. Plenty of sunshine will be the rule for the next several days.

Tonight: A few clouds. Winds light and variable.

LOW: 23

Tomorrow: Sunny. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 44

Tom. Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 24

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 48 LOW: 25

Friday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

Monday: Sunny

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

