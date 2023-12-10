Seasonally chilly on Sunday with a mild week ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll have a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky in the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 20s.

This week will be dry with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s through Wednesday. Warmer air is forecasted to return by the end of the week with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday.

