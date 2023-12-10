Temperatures stay chillier, but sunshine makes a return Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Skies should turn clearer overnight, but don’t expect a big warm-up anytime soon.

Lows tonight dip into the mid 20s with winds gradually diminishing toward daybreak on Sunday. Enough of a breeze will still stick around from the west-northwest on Sunday, making highs near 40 feel more like the mid 30s at best. Sunshine will be present more often, though, continuing into Monday.

Highs reach a little higher on Monday, then a bit cooler Tuesday into Wednesday. Skies also turn a little cloudier for that modest cooldown, but the weather overall stays fairly quiet for now.

Late next week, temperatures return to the mid 40s to low 50s, with a chance for a few showers by Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.